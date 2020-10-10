CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The co-owner of Twenty Degrees Chocolates has been waiting a long time to reopen her doors in South End.

She says the reopening is long overdue.

“We are just very excited to bring people what we love to do, and hopefully they will enjoy it along with us,” Co-owner, Casey Hickey says.

Hickey sees chocolate as more than just a sweet or dessert.

“We like to make sculptures,” Hickey says. “We have done a 3 to 4-foot Christmas tree each year made out of chocolate and chocolate ornaments.”

Just like any good art piece, it cannot be rushed.

“So any specific flavor is at least a two-day process, and sometimes three depending on how long it takes to crystalize,” Hickey says.

Hickey spent time in Paris to perfect the art of making chocolate, and then spent two years preparing to open her store in Charlotte. It’s why it was so difficult for her when she found out she had to close in March during COVID-19.

“It felt a little bit like the universe was kicking us in the teeth, honestly,” Hickey says.

Over the summer she knew they had to make some changes to survive. Her team started to build a website and will soon offer to ship. But there is one key ingredient she needs to really thrive.

“We have a lot of chain [businesses] and they are great for convenience, but there are really, really special businesses in this town and if people take the time and energy to seek them out, I think they will find that they will be greatly rewarded,” Hickey says. “The owners are really appreciative of that."

Hickey says those interested in ordering chocolates can visit their store or Facebook page until their website is up and running.

