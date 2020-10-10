THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Workers finished most of the staging area Friday before Vice President Mike Pence’s arrival by bus on a campaign stop on Saturday.

The vice president's bus tour is expected to arrive at Brownwood Paddock Square, located near Wildwood, at about 3 p.m. Saturday. People who registered online and obtained passes to the event can begin entering the rally area at 1 p.m.

It’s expected to be an interesting day, with displays and rallies by Republicans supporting President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, Democratic detractors, and activists encouraging people to vote.

Security will be highly visible, with several dump trucks reinforcing the barriers around the staging area.

As part of the preparations for Pence’s arrival, Republicans from Central Florida celebrated the event by waving flags supporting Trump’s reelection bid all day Friday.

A lot of the golf carts commonly seen in the Republican-stronghold community were decorated with GOP signs and flags and parked inside the secured area where Pence will speak.

Villages resident Guadalupe Aponte Jr., a Republican, said he will take his grandson to the rally and thinks it will be a sign of unity.

"Trump all the way!" Aponte said.

Local Democrat Marsha Shearer said she thinks the vice president's campaign stop is all for show.

“He will come in on his bus. He will wave," Shearer said. "He will collect money from the developer, and he will leave.”