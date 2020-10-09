WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has granted his first sit-down television interview since his COVID-19 diagnosis to Fox News – and will notably undergo a medical evaluation during Friday night's program.

Fox News announced the president's appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday, adding that Dr. Marc Siegel will "conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program."

Dr. Marc Siegel is a Fox News contributor who also serves as an associate professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, as well as the Medical Director of "Doctor Radio" on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Dr. Siegel has praised President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, though his advice often contradicts guidance given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Notably, Dr. Siegel advocated for hydroxychloroquine, a medicine highly touted by Trump which the FDA has repeatedly said is an ineffective as a treatment for coronavirus. In March, Dr. Siegel said "there's no reason to believe [COVID-19 is] actually more problematic or deadly than influenza."

The news comes amid growing speculation that Trump will resume holding public campaign events as soon as this weekend. Late Thursday, the president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, issued a medical update saying that he "fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements" as soon as Saturday.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Dr. Conley wrote.

Neither the White House nor President Trump's doctors have disclosed when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19. Though Trump says he doesn’t think he’s contagious anymore, medical experts say it is impossible to determine whether or not he is contagious a week after his diagnosis with COVID-19.

The president called into Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business show, as well as Sean Hannity's Fox News show, on Thursday.