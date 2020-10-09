WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump is set to host his first in-person event since he was diagnosed with coronavirus last week, where he will speak to supporters gathered on the White House South Lawn, according to multiple reports.

The event will take place exactly two weeks after the White House Rose Garden ceremony where President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court – an event that the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, called a "superspreader event."

Several attendees of that event contracted COVID-19, including Trump, first lady Melania Trump, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and two Republican Senators: Mike Lee (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

First reported by ABC News, the event will feature Trump making "remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order," and was organized by organized by conservative activist Candace Owens' group Blexit, which urges Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party.

Trump, according to multiple reports, will speak from a White House balcony, giving the the American people their first live view of the president since he returned to thie White House after spending the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president has not been seen publicly since his return Monday, though he has expressed his desire to get back out on the campaign trail, with Election Day just 25 days away. Trump pulled out of the second presidential debate on Oct. 15 after the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates said the event would be virtual, and a flurry of new polls show Trump trailing his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in key battleground states such as Florida and Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign announced that the president will hold his first in-person rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis next week in Sanford, Florida.

Trump wil speak to supporters Monday evening at the "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, the campaign said.

Trump was supposed to speak in Sanford on Friday, October 2, but that rally was postponed just hours after he announced on Twitter he'd tested positive for the coronavirus. Preparations had been well underway when the announcement was made, with bleachers set up at the airport.

The Sunshine State's 29 electoral college votes are crucial to Trump's re-election bid.