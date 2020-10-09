CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Theaters and performing arts spaces around the country have had empty seats and dark marquees for months, and they’re going to stay that way for a while longer.

The Broadway League announced Friday that Broadway shows will stay closed until at least summer 2021. This means people will be out of work for more than a year as New York continues to work on the reopening plan.

Thomas Laub, a Broadway creative producer and Charlotte native, says the news is devastating.

“It’s just been kind of a game of kicking the can down the line, of the longer we wait, the more shows aren’t going to be able to take that step of reopening. Which is sad because you go from furloughs to permanent job layoffs,” Laub says.

Tom Gabbard, the CEO of the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, says the shutdown in New York means the marquee tours will be delayed by at least a few months.

Gabbard says theaters are constantly working on safety plans to ensure people can get back to seeing their favorite shows.

“These safety measures are important, and that’s actually part of what we survey," Gabbard says. “We know in many cases that our ticket buyers actually see it as a requirement that if they came to the theater and they saw people who weren’t wearing masks, that that would be a danger sign to them. So we expect that to be part of the plan.”

But there is also an economic blow the longer theaters stay closed.

“There’s two-and-a-half dollars of economic impact for every dollar of ticket purchase,” Gabbard says. “If it’s a $100 ticket for a pair of folks to come to the theater, there’s another $200 of impact going to restaurants, going to bars, parking.”

Gabbard says the Blumenthal plans on releasing more details around the schedule changes and additions once things are confirmed with the tours.