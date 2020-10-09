VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A huge surge of mail-in ballots in Volusia County is forcing elections workers to put in the overtime. As of Thursday night. the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections received more than 51,000 mail in ballots.

What You Need To Know Nearly 52,000 mail-in ballots have been returned in Volusia County



About 165,000 were requested in the county



Employees are working 13-hour shifts, six days a week to process the growing number of ballots

On Friday alone, Volusia County's SOE received another 7,000-9,000 mail in ballots. Election leaders are now working 13 hours a day, six days a week just to keep up.

Truck Driver Charles Cremeans requested a mail in ballot, but chose to deliver his in person.

“Never know where I am going to be at, for what time, and how long I will be gone for," Cremeans said while dropping off his ballot. "I wanted to make sure I got it in time.”

This is Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis’s 15th year working for the elections office. She says the amount of mail-in ballots is surprising.

“We have seen an increase," Lewis said. "It is nothing like this year, it actually has almost doubled what we did two years ago.”

Employees were processing 13 trays of mail in ballots that arrived Friday — each containing 500-700 ballots.

Add @vcelections to the many great SOE's we have in our area who love what they do, and take YOUR vote seriously. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/hM25mSQP10 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) October 9, 2020

The drop box located outside the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Office has to get checked three times a day now. Last week they were averaging about 500 ballots being dropped off a day, now they are averaging about 1,000.

“(I) feel much more secure about coming here and putting it in the box itself,” Cremeans said.

Lewis says it doesn’t stop there either.

“They (voters) are looking, they are calling, they are emailing, 'Did my vote count? Did you receive my mail in ballot?'" Lewis said.

Lewis said she is trying to give her staff Sundays off, but says it largely depends on the amount of ballots they get.

About 165,000 vote-by-mail ballots were requested in the county. As of Thursday night, nearly 52,000 have been returned. Lewis said what is also unusual is that most of the votes have come in from registered democrats, usually it is republicans that lead the way in the county for mail-in ballots returned. ​