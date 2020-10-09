SANFORD, Fla. — To keep students and the audience safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Seminole State College is moving all of its live theater productions from the stage to Zoom.

Although it’s a different way of presenting productions, Seminole State leaders say Zoom theater can present new opportunities for students to be creative.

“You work off the energy of the audience, and now you don’t have that, so you have to kind of create it yourself,” Seminole State theater major Lillian McGuinness said.

“For me personally, it was not too difficult to transition.”

Productions still include costumes, although less complex, and backgrounds for each Zoom window to bring cohesion to the production.

“We were all disappointed not to present live theater of course, but at the same time, I think we’re all learning something new,” Dr. Michele Cuomo, who leads Seminole State’s Arts and Communication program, said.

Shows are produced with the actors never meeting face-to-face.

“I find in magical that actors who’ve never actually been in the same room can create a sense of relationship, and it really reminds of the craft of acting and what it entails,” Cuomo said.

McGuinness, one of several student actors in one of Seminole State’s virtual plays earlier this month, said she is excited to eventually get back to the theater

“I’m also somewhat ambivalent for safety reasons. So, I wouldn’t necessarily mind doing this for a little bit,” she said.

Some area live theater is moving forward in Central Florida with safety precautions, Seminole State leaders said. They plan to transition Seminole State to some in-person theater in 2021 and are considering performances at a drive-in venue, officials said.