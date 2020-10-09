ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Pirate and Treasure Museum is a time capsule dedicated to the golden age of piracy.

1. The St. Augustine Pirate and Treasure Museum is a staple in one of America’s oldest cities.

2. Inside the museum you’ll find hundreds of artifacts from old canons to a 400-year-old pirate treasure chest you can touch!

3. They offer tours of the museum and each room transports you to unique spots like taverns and even a ships deck from a 1600s era pirate ship.

4. The museum is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

5. For more information check out their website, http://www.thepiratemuseum.com/