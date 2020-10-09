ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Nicholas Healy, with Healy Chiropractic and Wellness Center, is picking up the lunch tab at Winter Garden Pizza Company.

“We thought it was our turn to give back [to the community] because when we were in need, the community came and helped us,” Healy said.

But there is a catch — he’s also looking to help another area small business that has supported many pregnant women over the years. So Healy is giving diners options.

“I’ll pay your lunch. No big deal. Two is, you guys pay your lunch, and then we match that and donate to the Commonsense Childbirth Center,” Healy said.

Commonsense Childbirth helps pregnant women with prenatal healthcare and child birth, whether they can pay for it or not.

So, the nonprofit depends on the community to help out.

“Coming together like this — being creative around doing this, blessing everybody in the process. I’m just so thrilled and thankful,” Commonsense Childbirth founder Jennie Joseph said.

The Winter Garden Pizza Company was also matching the donation.

The owner, Stephen Facella, has been very active lately, reaching out to many who have had a difficult time the past few months.

“We’re just trying to help each other,” Facella said. “We’re just trying to pull each other up and lift each other up.”

Healy said he hopes his generosity catches on and encourages others to help out.

“If you can and you’re willing to, we’re challenging other businesses out there to do the same,” Healy said.