MINNEAPOLIS — A judge has ruled that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing multiple felony charges in connection to the death of George Floyd, can live outside of Minnesota while awaiting trial.

What You Need To Know A judge ruled that Derek Chauvin can live out of state while awaiting trial



Chauvin, 44, is an ex-police officer who is charged with multiple felonies in relation to the May 25 death of George Floyd



Chauvin can reside in Minnesota or a contiguous state and must register his address with the Minnesota Court Information System



The former officer was released from jail after posting a non-cash bond in the amount of $1 million on Wednesday

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died on May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world.

Chauvin was arrested on May 29.

On Friday, Judge Peter Cahill ruled that the Minnesota Department of Corrections provided the court with sufficient evidence “supporting safety concerns that have arisen in the pretrial conditional release supervision” of Chauvin, according to court documents.

Cahill ordered Chauvin to establish residency either in Minnesota or “a contiguous state as soon as possible,” and to provide his address to the Minnesota Court Information System. Under previous bail condiions, Chauvin was not allowed to leave the state.

According to the documents, Chauvin must also surrender his passport to authorities and is required to obtain and carry a cellphone with him at all times, among other stipulations.

The news came less than two days after the 44-year-old officer was released from jail after posting a non-cash bond in the amount of $1 million on Wednesday.

Chauvin is one of four officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Former officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four were fired.

All four officers have now been released from custody.

Chauvin appeared in court for the first time on Sept. 11, after attending previous hearings via videoconference from the state prison where he’s being held. He didn’t make eye contact with other defendants as he arrived.

Attorneys for Chauvin have argued that Floyd was positive for COVID-19, and that his death was the result of very high levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.

Chauvin faces over 12 years in prison if he’s convicted of unintentional second-degree murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.