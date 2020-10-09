Broome County is now under the watchful eye of the state.

Friday marks the start of new restrictions for the county, as they have been deemed a COVID-19 hotspot. This will be the county's businesses' first night adapting to the protocols.

The county was given "yellow zone" status, which means gatherings are limited to 25 people. Indoor and outdoor dining is limited to four people per table; religious services can have up to 50 percent capacity; and schools are required to conduct mandatory weekly testing.

Binghamton schools decided to go completely virtual as a result of this. They've announced there will be no in-person classes until at least Monday, October 26.

They've also expanded rapid testing in the area, with a transit bus converted into a mobile testing unit.