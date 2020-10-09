NEW YORK - Theatre producers announced Friday that the shutdown will be extended and that there will be no Broadway performances before June 1, 2021.

Sources tell NY1 individual shows could also release specific re-opening dates soon.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

Marquees went dark back in mid-March and the initial shutdown had been extended to June 7, and most recently, September 6.

The Broadway League announces the continued suspension of all ticket sales for Broadway perfs in NYC through May 30, 2021. Theatregoers holding tickets for dates through 5/30/21 should contact their point of purchase for details about exchanges & refunds. https://t.co/JupWkcHrOG pic.twitter.com/uL81MZhMYj — The Broadway League (@BroadwayLeague) October 9, 2020

If theaters remain closed through June 1, 2021, that will mean between 14 and 15 months of closures.

A number of new shows that have been scheduled to open, have been canceled or postponed.

According to sources, "The Lion King" and "The Phantom of the Opera" will most likely not reopen until the fall of 2021.

The league says theatregoers holding tickets for dates through May 30, 2021 should contact their point of purchase for details about exchanges and refunds.

According to sources, "The Lion King" and "The Phantom of the Opera" will most likely not reopen until the fall of 2021.

Meanwhile, nominations for this year's Tony Awards will be announced next week.

They will be posted on the Tony Awards YouTube Channel on Thursday.

The nominations ceremony will be hosted by actor James Monroe Iglehart who won a Tony himself for his role as Genie in "Aladdin".

Shows had to open on or before February 19 of this year to be considered eligible.

A date has not yet been chosen for the actual ceremony, and as of now, few details have been released.

The Tony Awards usually take place in early May.