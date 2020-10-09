HARTFORD, Conn. — Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force delivered a warning message to viewers during a visit to University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus on Thursday, saying while new COVID cases aren’t popping up as quickly as in previous months, there are still "troubling signs" in the northeastern U.S. that a resurgence of the virus is imminent.

What You Need To Know Dr. Deborah Birx warned of "troubling signs" of COVID resurgence in the northeast on Thursday



Birx stressed the need to wear masks, practice social distancing, and for increased testing



Large cities including New York City and Boston have seen a spike in positive cases in recent weeks



Social gatherings have contributed to the rise in cases, according to Dr. Birx

While in the spring and early summer months the coronavirus spread rampantly through workplaces, schools, and other settings, Dr. Birx says smaller social gatherings between family and friends now pose the greatest risk of becoming COVID clusters.

“What we’re seeing in the community is much more spread occurring in households and in social occasions, small gatherings where people have come inside, taken off their mask to eat or drink or socialize with one another,” Dr. Birx said Thursday.

The kind of spread that is happening now, she said, is “very different” from the spread of the coronavirus during March and April.

“This is really a message to everyone in Connecticut: the kind of spread that we’re seeing now is very different from the spread we experienced in March and April,” Birx said. “What we did in the spring is not going to work in the fall.”

She repeatedly stressed the need to wear face masks and practice social distancing, as well as increased testing for people who have the virus but aren’t showing symptoms and can unknowingly spread it.

Birx met Thursday with the state's Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, as well as his public health staff, and faculty members, students and staffers from the University of Connecticut at the downtown Hartford campus to discuss the university’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. She credited the university with having one of the highest percentages of students taking in-person classes in the U.S.

Her visit came the same day the Connecticut Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for New London, urging residents to stay home if they don’t feel well, avoid indoor gatherings with people they don’t live with, limit trips outside the home and wear masks anytime they leave the home.

Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, New London recorded at least 115 new cases, which increased the daily case rate to 30.5 per 1000,000. It’s one of the highest rates in the state.

The department issued a similar alert last week for nearby Norwich. Both communities are in a part of Connecticut that did not see large numbers of infections during the height of the pandemic.

Birx said indoor activities with the heat on are “particularly conducive to spreading events without your mask.” She suggested people increase ventilation with outside air, including cracking a window.

Connecticut is far from the only state in the Northeast – or in the U.S. at large – experiencing a resurgence in COVID cases.

After a harrowing spring, New York boasted a steady and relatively low transmission rate over the summer. But clusters have sprouted recently, with rising infections.

In New York City, about 11,600 people have tested positive since Sept. 1, compared with less than 7,400 in August. In early April, 5,000 to 6,000 people or more tested positive each day.

The city has been averaging around four deaths from COVID-19 per day since Sept. 1, compared with nearly 550 daily in April.

In Massachusetts, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday that the next phase of the schools’ reopening plan would be delayed by a week because the city positivity rate had climbed to 4.1%. Preschoolers and kindergartners who were scheduled to report to school the week of Oct. 15 instead will now start Oct. 22, Walsh said.

The Boston Teachers Union said based on a memorandum of understanding between the union and the city, in-person work is now optional for all teachers because of the high infection rate.

The teachers union cites a clause in the memorandum that reads: “If the citywide COVID-19 positivity rate rises above 4% citywide, BPS will transition to full remote learning for all students, and BTU bargaining unit members will have the option to be remote as well.”

But the mayor’s office pointed to the subsequent sentence that reads: “When the Boston Public Health Commission or other City or State authority determines that the school district can reopen, BTU bargaining unit members will be expected to return to BPS buildings.”

Pennsylvania reported its highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in more than five months on Thursday, with the governor expressing concern but contending the state is in a much better position now to handle the influx than it was at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Department of Health said another 1,376 people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the second consecutive day that new infections rose above 1,300. Thursday’s statewide case count was the highest since April 30, when Pennsylvania recorded 1,397 new infections.

The average daily number of new confirmed cases is up by more than 36% over the past two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project. And a greater percentage of tests are coming back positive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.