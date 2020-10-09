Katie Zawistowski started Berkshire Box in July as a way to promote shopping local.

"I thought it would be really awesome to just have a space where you could discover these local goods, and just an easy way to shop local, put your money back into the community," Zawistowski said.

Each box contains Berkshire-made products Zawistowski hand picks from small businesses. Every order can be customized, complete with a handwritten note.

Zawistowski says she's always wanted to run her own business and the pandemic provided the perfect opportunity.

"For us, it was also pretty low-risk and easy to start. You know, we don't have a high overhead, and I make every box as it comes in, so it's pretty manageable," Zawistowski said.

She says her favorite part of this new venture is being able to make new connections with people all over the county. "It has been so much fun to meet these makers and small business owners and find out what they're excited about and why, and then offer them that place to kind of get their stuff out there."

Zawistowski says she's been getting great feedback from the community so far and she hopes Berkshire Box will be here to stay. "The pandemic has just pointed out how we need to support our own community and not rely so much on tourism, and, you know, how do we build ourselves up from the inside, and I think Berkshire Box is just the beginning of something like that."