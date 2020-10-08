HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic get the opportunity to learn all about information technology to enhance their skills and help them return to the workforce.

The program is offered at no costs to residents and is offered virtually and in person. The county understands this is a challenging time for many and the need for those working in it is there, so they’ve partnered with Workforce Entrepreneurship Research and Community to provide this training.

Hernando County resident Ginny Steverson said, “I wanted to try and see if I can try to split up and try to possibly find a better job.”

Steverson said right now, she’s the only one in her family with a job, everyone else lost theirs during the pandemic.

“My hours have sort of been tapering off recently,” Steverson continued to say. “ The only thing keeping my parents and us in the house that we’re in is unemployment right now from both of them.”

She added that this opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time.

Founder & CEO of Innovation Collective, Nick Smoot said, “The course is about 3 months, you can complete it in and if people need laptops, they have a laptop that can be loaned to them. We’re partnered with Pasco Hernando State College, the University of Florida, Cooperative Extension and the county here in Hernando County.”

Hernando County Economic Development Director, Valerie Pianta added, “Hernando County Board of County Commissioners saw the value of this program and said lets use this cares funding thats been sent down from the treasury department for us to benefit our citizens directly.”

Steverson mentioned before she walked away that there’s light at the end of the tunnel now for her and her family. “Dad’s also signed up for it, so I think that would be really good for the both of us, I think we can both benefit from it quite a lot.”

The goal here is to have as many Hernando County residents registered and learning as soon as possible, and right now registration is limited to Hernando County residents who have either lost their job or have hours or wages cut.

To learn more about how to sign up, visit: https://innovationcollective.zohobackstage.com/ExperienceDay