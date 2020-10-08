Parents looking to pay for their daughter's college tuition have built a kettle corn company.

Jim and Sandi Kirkham are the proud owners of "Jimmy Popped Kettlecorn," which has become a mainstay at local farmer's markets over the last five years.

They both have full-time jobs on top of selling kettle corn, but they say it's brought in a good amount of money.

The Kirkhams say they also enjoy meeting new friends at the farmers markets they go to.

"Repeat customers, some people come back every week," Jim says. "And some of them you’ll know, you’ll watch them just leave their car, walk in, and straight back out. And they don’t go anywhere else."

You can find Jimmy Popped at the farmers markets in East Aurora and Eastgate.