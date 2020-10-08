Shari Simmons owns a farm in nearby Copenhagen. Each week she packs up some produce and brings it to Watertown for the weekly farmers market.

What You Need To Know Wednesday was the final day of the 2020 Watertown Farmers Market



Vendors say COVID-19 brought many challenges



Despite all that happened, vendors say 2020 was a success

This week, being the final week of the year, her offerings are a bit different.

"Right now things changed," Simmons said. "We're into all the fall squashes and different products like that."

You'd think with all the rain on this final day and COVID-19 requirements all year long, that the year may have been somewhat disappointing. However, Simmons says this year, while different, was good enough to keep her coming back every week.

"I think it’s been fine," she said. "It's been a challenge trying to make sure we're within all the regulations. Some of the little rules make it more difficult, but it’s been a fine year."

Just down the way a bit, Robin Hannon, who owns a homemade baked goods stand called Timmy Crack Corn, took it a step further, saying this year was her best ever.

"We're really surprised. We thought the numbers would be down. But everybody came out and supported local," Hannon said.

Supporting local and wanting something to do out of the house. It was plenty enough to have these vendors already excited to come back next year, hopefully though, under different conditions.