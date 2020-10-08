TEXAS — Following a hint earlier in the week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued an executive order which will allow some bars to begin operating at 50 percent capacity.

Beginning October 14, bars in counties where COVID-19 cases account for less than 15 percent of hospital capacity can begin reopening with restrictions. Those openings additionally will require county judges to sign off on them.

“Today, the seven-day average for the positivity rate, for the number of new cases, for hospitalization, for fatalities, have remained steady since I made my last announcement,” Abbott said. “So it’s time to open up more provided safe protocols continue to be followed.”

It’s been a mixed bag following the October 7 announcement.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell Wednesday announced he will permit bars within the county to reopen with social distancing measures in place. Those include facial coverings for employees and patrons when six feet of distance can’t be maintained. Patrons are required to remain seated for the most part, and tables are limited to six people.

Nearby Travis County, on the other hand, remains up in the air. Officials said they will take some time before arriving at a decision.

Harris County echoed Travis County’s approach. The county includes San Marcos, home of Texas State University.

“We will be reaching out to all local officials to ensure we are considering all aspects of this change before we make any public comments on the direction of the county,” Harris County Judge Ruben Becerra wrote in a statement. “It is imperative that we take precaution and make all efforts to ensure that our decision is made in the best interest of our community.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is adamant that bars won’t be reopening there in the near future.

“Regarding opening bars in Dallas County: I will not file to open them at this time,” Jenkins wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

Regarding opening bars in Dallas County: I will not file to open them at this time. Below is the current guidance from the Public Health Committee and ⁦@DCHHS⁩. We are in orange but our numbers are increasing (BadI) I will listen to everyone but will follow the science. pic.twitter.com/wvak33TnZw — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 7, 2020

Similarly, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on Wednesday said bars there won’t be reopening until he gathers more information.