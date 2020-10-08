ORLANDO, Fla. — The Mall at Millenia was evacuated Thursday evening after police responded to a report of shots fired.

The Orlando Police Department said there were no injuries in the shooting, which took place inside the mall.

"Extra-duty officers were inside and responded immediately," OPD said on its Twitter feed. "Several subjects (were) detained safely. No officers deployed any weapons."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a breaking story and more details will be added as they become available.