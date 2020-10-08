NEW YORK - Celebrity chef and author Eddie Huang's restaurant "Baohaus" is one of the latest businesses to closes its doors because of the pandemic.

Huang announced on Instagram the Taiwanese bun shop on the Lower East Side is closing for good after 10 years.

We talked with the owner of a neighboring store about the climate for local businesses.

"There is no future. I don't think they are going to come back until January, maybe. If everything opens, then when people work from the office, people come back from the home, then we make business. Other than that, no business,” said Dillip Parek, a convenience store owner.

Popular sitcom "Fresh Off of the Boat" is loosely based on Huang's life, as told in his book.