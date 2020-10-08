ANNA MARIA, Fla. — It’s the time of year where the colors of the license plates driving onto Anna Maria Island start to turn like fall leaves.

But due to the pandemic, the area will likely see a slower start to tourist season and less seasonal residents than ever before.

Numerous travel restrictions remain in place in Canada and many European countries which will reduce the number of seasonal guests in many of the island communities.

“You’re looking at about 150,000 international visitors that would come in per season,” explained Elliott Falcione, Executive Director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I saw my third part report for last month and Germany was a big zero. It’s kind of eerie and impacting the middle of the week business.”

In response, the visitors bureau has shifted their strategy for attracting visitors.

Starting in June, they began pumping between $250,000 - $500,000 monthly into campaigns targeting potential guests who wouldn’t have to get on a plane to visit Manatee County.

“We’ve basically been targeting a drive market from Charlotte, North Carolina and south,” Falcione said.

Through using digital advertisements the visitors bureau can market to people based on specific zip codes. They have focused on attracting in-state visitors and for the most part, haven’t been running ads in hot spot areas such as Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

“The state of Florida has always been our number one feeder market,” Falcione said. “It makes sense, because geographically it’s in our backyard. The Miami and Fort Lauderdale area for years has been a market of opportunity for us, but since COVID it has been a market that we have not targeted digitally.”

Falcione said their approach to advertising has changed as well. He called the style both cautious and sensitive, while being much less aggressive than in years past.

“We’re targeting in a way that helps our residents feel safe,” he said.

The goal of the winter months, Falcione said, is to keep residents safe while helping to bring some business back to struggling shops and restaurants. ​