CLEVELAND — COVID-19 has created a new world for so many of us, and the Cleveland Leadership Center is bringing minds together for virtual meetings and discussions on moving forward in this uncertain time.

The virtual meetings take place on Wednesday at noon



Alysha Ellis, the cofounder of Freshly Rooted — a small business specializing in corporate wellness, community engagement and customized and personal coaching — was the speaker at Wednesday's event



“What we do is really want to help our clients position themselves to make meaningful health and lifestyle choices that can be sustained and also help impact their journey of health and wellness,” said Alysa Ellis, the cofounder of Freshly Rooted, which is a small business that specializes in corporate wellness, community engagement and coaching.



Ellis is sharing her story, mission and ideas in a virtual meeting, where she’s also asked questions about outreach in the age of COVID.



“So as you think about the past few months and talking with those you serve and reaching out to the community, what has surprised you most about what you’ve heard and the work that you’ve done?" Ellis was asked during the discussion.



“I think there’s this like, this false narrative that, you know, impoverished communities, most low resource communities, they want these handouts, right? And I come from these neighborhoods, so I know that narrative is not true. But when you work, when you actually get into and and work with these neighborhoods and these community residents, and understand they want to be a part of the solution. And they want to have their voice heard, and they have amazing ideas,” Ellis replied.



She's participating in the Cleveland Leadership Center’s “The Way Forward: Leader Lunch Break,” a series of discussions and workshops on topics to help participants move forward in a new and uncertain world.



"We want them to have the opportunity to connect with one another, who’s on the call, I haven’t talked to that person in a while or I’m interested in meeting that person. Things may seem like they’re relatively shutdown and that were very isolated, but there’s still a lot going on and there’s a lot of need,” said Marianne Crosley, the president and CEO of the Cleveland Leadership Center.

Crosley says more than 100 different presenters, and more than 6,000 people have registered for the sessions. She also says it’s rewarding to see a wide variety of people taking part.



“It’s a wide range of individuals from high school students, all the way up to retirees, and just seeing that they have interest in staying abreast of what’s happening and will stay connected to the Leadership Center.”



A great experience for Ellis, happy to share, and hear ideas about moving Cleveland forward.



“I really love to be interactive, I love to really be conversational and informal, and have really candid information sessions with folks who can not only help me, but folks that I can help as well.”