ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County leaders are closing a loophole next month that will give you more places to park.

They are banning large commercial trucks from the right-of-way of all unincorporated Orange County roads and streets.

What You Need To Know Commercial trucks parking in right-of-way of mixed-use neighborhoods



Residents say they see drivers get dropped off and picked up at trucks



Law banning this practice goes into effecr November 2



Trucks actively providing a service can still park in the right of way

When Larry Eisenstein walks out of his Lakeside Village Townhome, sometimes it’s a challenge to see the lake.

“A lot of the owners like to sit on their front porch and look at the lake, and you can’t do that when you have a large vehicle with large cars on top of it or a big tractor-trailer blocking the view,” Eisenstein said.

Big rigs and large trucks are parking in the right-of-way of mixed-use neighborhoods like Eisenstein’s in the Windermere area.

“The people who are parking their vehicles here are using this street for storage,” he said.

The drivers, Eisenstein said, don’t live in the neighborhood. Instead, they get dropped off and picked up to avoid paying for parking elsewhere.

“I think over the long haul it’s going to drive the property values down because we look more like an industrial area instead of a really beautiful residential area,” Eisenstein said.

While these commercial trucks are banned from parking in residential areas, it’s still legal in mixed-use neighborhoods.

But that changes November 2, when a recently approved county ordinance puts penalties on drivers for parking along any unincorporated county road right-of-way.

“These parking spaces that we see here are calculated by the county to provide adequate parking for the local residents,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office Parking Enforcement Supervisor Don Schenk said.

The county is passing out pamphlets to let drivers know they must find another spot to park their big rigs.

It’s important to note commercial trucks that are actively providing a service can still park in the right of way.

It’s only when they park for an extended period of time that they’ll face a $150 fine per day.

“They certainly serve as a visual obstruction to drivers, whether they’re leaving a roadway or entering a roadway,” Schenk said.

Larry Eisenstein can’t wait to get back his lakeside view.

“It’s great, it’s what I wanted all along, and it’s what my neighbors have wanted all along,” Eisenstein said.