Former Orlando City Commissioner Daisy Lynam died Thursday, according to multiple city officials
Saddened to learn about the passing of former City Commissioner Daisy Lynum. As one of the longest-tenured Commissioners in our city's history, Commissioner Lynum served our community with dedication and passion. She fought hard every day for her district and its residents.— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) October 8, 2020
On behalf of the @OrlandoPolice Department, condolences to the Lynum family on the passing of former @citybeautiful Commissioner Daisy Lynum. Her contributions and service to the community will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/uq3q4a2dby— Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) October 8, 2020
Lynam, 74, served on the Orlando City Commission for 16 years before retiring in 2014 and represented District 5.
During her tenure, Lynam was instrumental in moving the Florida A&M Law School to Orlando and worked to ensure that minority businesses were included in contracts for city projects.
Her legacy lives on and can be seen in District 5 buildings like the FAMU College of Law. Most importantly she’ll be remembered for improving the quality of life for residents by championing educational, career training, housing, healthcare and economic development initiatives.— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) October 8, 2020