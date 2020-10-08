FOUR CORNERS, Fla. — Two drivers — an Orlando teen and a Davenport man — suffered critical injuries Wednesday after a law-enforcement pursuit that began in Tampa after a rash of car burglaries ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Osceola County.

A 16-year-old Orlando boy was fleeing in a stolen 2017 Honda HR-V east on U.S. Highway 192 when he ran a red light at Westside Boulevard and crashed into a pickup at 1:50 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The teen and the driver of the truck, a 2017 Honda Ridgeline operated by a 67-year-old Davenport man, suffered critical injuries, FHP said. Both were hospitalized.

The drivers of two other vehicles, both Kissimmee men, suffered minor injuries.

The stolen 2017 Honda HR-V had two male passengers, both of Orlando. They were unharmed.

Tampa police identified them as Alonso Maxine, 18, and Jonathan Desroches, 19.

They were arrested, accused in 11 automobile burglaries in Tampa between 11:18 a.m. and 12:59 p.m.

Spectrum News is not naming the 16-year-old boy because of his age. He faces charges of fleeing to elude, grand theft auto and auto burglary.

The Honda was reported stolen to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The crash happened near Four Corners, an unincorporated area touching Osceola, Lake, Polk and Orange counties. The area is also known as Citrus Ridge.

“Desroches was found in possession of a handgun when arrested. Additional guns were seen in the vehicle,” Tampa police said in a statement.

Tampa police spotted the stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of East Melbourne Boulevard at 1 p.m.

“The tag matched the suspect vehicle from the auto burglaries and officers confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Kissimmee,” Tampa police said. “As a gun had been reported stolen from one burglarized vehicle, officers used extreme caution attempting a felony traffic stop, however the occupants chose to flee.”

Police pursued and alerted adjoining agencies. Tampa police contacted FHP to assist with the pursuit as the vehicle headed east on Interstate 4.

FHP took over the pursuit in Polk County. The Honda HR-V got off I-4 at exit 55 and headed north on U.S. Highway 27. Then it turned east on U.S. 192.

Officers on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter unit monitored the fleeing vehicle from the air.

Law enforcement officers on the ground were several miles away when the Honda HR-V crashed, according to FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins.

It hit the driver’s side of the pickup in the intersection as it was heading north on Westside Boulevard.

The pickup was pushed into a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by a 53-year-old Kissimmee man and a 2008 Ford Edge driven by a 27-year-old Kissimmee man.

The Ford Explorer was stopped, facing west on U.S. 192, in the left, left-turn lane.

The Ford Edge was stopped, facing west on U.S. 192, in the right, left-turn lane.

FHP said a crash investigation is ongoing.

“Tampa Police Detectives are still working to determine if there are more, unreported, auto burglary victims related to these suspects,” the agency said.