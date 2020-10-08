DETROIT — Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court.

What You Need To Know The FBI arrested six men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home



Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Casert are Michigan residents; Barry Croft resides in Delaware



The group allegedly met for training excersises earlier this year



Officials paid confidential informants to surveil the group

The six individuals, who were identified in the criminal complaint as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta, are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to the complaint.

Of the six, five are Michigan residents — Croft resides in Delaware, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the men wanted to take Whitmer to a "secure location" in Wisconsin for a "trial."

What prosecutors say those in the alleged militia plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan were doing in #Wisconsin. Updates ahead today on @SpectrumNews1WI 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/T4K0a5usfy — Jason Fechner (@jasonfechner) October 8, 2020

The FBI became aware in early 2020 of a local milita group that intended to use violent action to spur the "overthrow of certain government and law enforcement components," an idea that ultimately culminated in a plot to deploy 200 men to the Capitol Building in Lansing. There, the men planned to kidnap Whitmer and try her for treason, according to a sworn affidavit.

The group of six men accused allegedly went so far as to meet for training and field excercises earlier this year, the complaint adds.

According to court documents, officials employed confidential informants in order to monitor the group, even paying one individual nearly $14,000.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Whitmer has been praised but also deeply criticized for the state’s response to the coronavirus. She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted.

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.