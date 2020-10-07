Preparations have begun for the 16th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. On Wednesday, crews began building the track and the stands.

Usually this is a process that takes 40 days, but they plan to build everything in 18 days this time around.

What You Need To Know Race weekend was postponed six months ago.



It will take place from October 23-25.



Strict limits on number of spectators and numerous COVID-19 precautions in place.

Back in March, everything was set for the race. As coronavirus began spreading across the country and in Florida, it was first announced fans would not be in attendance. Then, the race weekend was postponed.

Each year the season opener is held in the Bay Area, but now the closing race for the NTT IndyCar Series will be held in St. Pete.

“To be here now and get to put this race on, it means so much. And for the city, obviously they’re going to be able to host the championship, and I think good things happen to good people,” said Kevin Savoree, the President of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

A total of nine races will be held throughout October 23-25.

One of the drivers competing is Sebastien Bourdais with AJ Foyt Racing. He lives in St. Petersburg and looks forward to the race each year.

“A lot of people travel from all over the world to come see it. And it just looks awesome on TV – a massive exposure for the Bay Area and St. Pete in general. And the impact is just huge,” Bourdais said.

Five years ago, the city of St. Petersburg conducted a study and determined the Grand Prix’s economic impact was about $48 million a year. That number has likely been higher in recent years.

This year, however, only 20,000 fans will be allowed to attend each day. In years past, it’s estimated 140,000 people watched the races in person over the weekend.

Fans will have to wear masks and social distance. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venue.

Despite the smaller crowds, Bay area business owners are excited for the race to return to town.

“It’s going to be good to bring some life, bring some normalcy back to us. Yeah very excited about it for sure,” said Jeremy Duclut, Executive Chef at Cassis.

