THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shared more information about how the state plans to distribute more than 6 million COVID-19 tests that can give results in 15 minutes during a visit to The Villages on Tuesday.

The first 280,000 tests are expected to go to senior-care facilities.

DeSantis: Tests to help protect most vulnerable

“Now that you have a 15-minute test, this can also help visitation in our long-term care facilities,” DeSantis said.

“Using this new technology in a way that is protecting our most vulnerable and saving lives is really the key.”

Public schools, where both students and staff members can get results in 15 minutes, are another top priority for the kits, DeSantis said.

The test site at the Orange County Convention Center also is expected to receive some of the tests.

One of the governor's staff members demonstrated how the new test works, and according to experts, the test can be administered by anyone —not just trained medical professionals. The kit comes complete with swabs and a testing card. Two red lines show infection.

Although no test result is 100 percent accurate, the new kits give the best rapid results to date, DeSantis said.

“If you pop positive, I think you have a good sense that you are actually positive, and you actually should isolate,” DeSantis said.

The federal government purchased 150 million tests from Abbott Laboratories.​