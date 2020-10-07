Legendary former Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has been readmitted to a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to multiple news reports.

Rick Karle of Birmingham, Alabama, television station WVTM-13 posted on Twitter late Tuesday night that Bowden, 90, felt weak but was otherwise OK. Karle attributed that information to a conversation he had with Bowden’s wife, Ann Bowden.

Karle also reported that Bowden was having a chest X-ray and that he hoped to be released in two to three days. The rest of Bowden’s family tested negative for the coronavirus, Karle reported, citing his conversation with Ann Bowden.

Also Tuesday, Ann Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper that her husband had been admitted Tuesday as a precautionary measure due to fatigue, the newspaper reported. He arrived there by ambulance, the newspaper said.

The Democrat reported Monday that Bowden had been infected with the coronavirus during a stay in the hospital for a leg infection. He hadn't shown any COVID-19 symptoms such as fever or coughing and hadn't had any associated breathing problems, the newspaper reported.

Danielle Buchanan, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare's director of marketing and communications, told Spectrum News in an email early Wednesday: "Robert/Bobby Bowden is not listed in our patient directory. We have no other available information."