NEWARK, N.J. — The Department of Justice announced the arrest of a New Jersey United States Postal Service (USPS) worker who allegedly discarded thousands of items of mail, including nearly one hundred general election ballots, the department said in a statement Wednesday.

Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, N.J., is charged with one count of delay, secretion, or detention of mail and one count of obstruction of mail.

According to the complaint, 1,875 pieces of mail including 99 general election ballots and 276 campaign flyers from local West Orange candidates for the Board of Education. The mail, which was discovered in separate dumpsters on Oct. 2 and Oct. 5, was scheduled to be delivered on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, and Oct. 2, 2020.

Beauchene was the only mail carrier assigned to the mail’s intended delivery route on the days in question, according to the DOJ. All of the discarded mail has been recirculated for delivery, the department added.

If convicted, Beauchene faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the delay of mail charge; the obstruction of mail charge is punishable by a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Beauchene is set to appear before a New Jersey judge on Wednesday afternoon. Attorney information for the defendant was not immediately available.

