Washington, D.C. — "Today is a good day, but it is also a solemn one," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said as he announced that two ISIS militants are in FBI custody en route to the U.S. to face charges for the deaths of Americans in Syria.

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that two former ISIS guards, former British citizens, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, will be charged in the U.S. for their role in the killings of four American hostages in Syria.

Kotey and Elsheikh were part of a quartert known as “the Beatles” that allegedly abducted and killed Western hostages in Syria, according to the Department of Justice.

The two are being "charged with terrorism offenses relating to the hostage-taking and killing of four Americans," Demers said, "as well as nationals of the United Kingdom and Japan."

In his announcement, Demers recalled the four Americans killed: James Wright Foley, Steven Joel Sotloff, Peter Edward Kassig, and Kayla Jean Mueller.

Their families released a joint statement Wednesday.

"Now our families can pursue accountability for these crimes against our children in a U.S. court," the statement said. "Kotey and Elsheikh's extradition and trial in the United States will be the first step in the pursuit of justice for the alleged horrific human rights crimes against these four young Americans, who saw the suffering of the Syrian people and wanted to help, whether by providing humanitarian aid or by telling the world about the evolving Syrian crisis."

In 2014 and 2015, the militants held more than 20 Western hostages in Syria and tortured many of them. It beheaded seven American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers and a group of Syrian soldiers, boasting of the butchery in videos released to the world.

"Today's announcement makes clear once again that combating terrorism remains the FBI's top priority and that the entire United States government remains committed to bringing to justice anyone who harms our citizens," FBI Director Christopher Wray added.

"My message to other terrorists is this — if you harm an American, you will face the same fate as these men," Demers said. "You will face American arms on the battlefield, and if you survive, you will face American justice in an American courtroom with the prospect of many years in an American prison. Either way, you will never live in peace — you will be pursued to the ends of the earth. No matter how long it may take, we will never forget, and we will never quit."