MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd, has posted bond and left prison, according to official court documents.

What You Need To Know Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, posted bond Wednesday



The 44-year-old posted a non-cash bond amounting to $1 million, court records show



Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes



Chauvin is one of four officers charged in connection to Floyd's death

The 44-year-old posted a non-cash bond in the amount of $1 million on Wednesday, according to Hennepin County Court records. Chauvin was transferred from jail to the maximum-security Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights prison days after his arrest for the killing of Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests, sometimes violent, that spread around the world.

Chauvin was one of four officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Former officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four were fired.

With Chauvin posting bond on Wednesday, all four officers have been released from custody.

Chauvin appeared in court for the first time on Sept. 11, after attending previous hearings via videoconference from the state prison where he’s being held. He didn’t make eye contact with other defendants as he arrived.

Attorneys for Chauvin have argued that Floyd's death was the result of very high levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the murder and manslaughter charges, according to the New York Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.