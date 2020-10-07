Since March, Boys and Girls Clubs across the state have seen a $13 milllion loss in revenue collectively, but in order to keep providing their programs during the pandemic, State lawmakers are looking to help.

"We are still trying to provide the same level of services, obviously on a scaled back level but the funding is a concern for us," said Jason Reed, Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee.

Reed said they are forecasting to be down over $200,000 this year. He said the state has been supportive through the entire pandemic but really need their support going forward with the new budget.

"We reopened in August and we were doing full day programing for the tail end of summer," said Reed. "When schools opened on the 15th, we transitioned to our before school and after school program and we plan on continuing to do that."

Since the Boys and Girls Clubs have been continuing to offer a variety of services, they have continued relying on access to technology and personal protective equipment.

"We're doing social distance programs, we're wearing mask, we are doing all the recommendations we need to, but we're trying to operate a girls and clubs because our kids need us," said Reed.

State Senator Eric Lesser toured the remote learning center. He said he wants to use this as a learning experience so he can take what he learned back to the statehouse to advocate for the clubs to get more funding.

"They have had to cut back on a lot of their head counts in terms of students, activities, like everyone did, and like everyone continues to have to do to keep us safe to make sure the policies and activities are safe," said Lesser. "That costs a lot of money, all the protocols cost money. "

He said it is important for him to push for funding at the state level so kids can continue to have access to the vital programs the club offers.

"They have been offering hot meals, to go meals, vital child care services for our essential workers at a time when they are facing tremendous financial strain, like everyone is from coronavirus," said Lesser.

The Chicopee Boys and Girls Club is the first among four scheduled visits Lesser plans to make to Boys and Girls Clubs across Western Mass. Lesser will be visiting locations in Springfield and Ludlow in upcoming weeks to learn more about the obstacles they are facing during the pandemic.