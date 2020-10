BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Good news for those craving some spaghetti parm, Chef's restaurant in downtown Buffalo will reopen for indoor dining this Thursday.

It will be open on a limited basis every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Cleaning, mask wearing, and sanitation protocols will be strictly enforced.

Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Take out and catering orders will continue as normal.