LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Baggage Airline Guest Services, a company that provides airline check-in, luggage and valet services at Walt Disney World resort hotels, is laying off 560 employees, according to a notice filed with the state.

In the notice, Bags said workers were temporarily laid off from late March to early July but now the layoff had become permanent.

“We expected the layoffs to be temporarily and last less than six months, the company wrote in the notice. “Since that time, however, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the travel business, has required us to reassess our outlook. We remain unsure if and when the Company will again staff its positions through the Lake Buena Vista region.”

Positions impacted by the layoffs include luggage assistants and dispatchers, remote airline check-in agents, and valet attendants

The layoffs affect a variety of positions at several hotels across Disney World property, including Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s All-Star Resorts and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

As a third-party provider, Bags’ layoffs are not included in the layoffs recently announced by The Walt Disney Company. Last week, Disney announced it would layoff 28,000 U.S. workers across its Parks, Experiences and Products division, which includes Disneyland in California. Of those layoffs, nearly 6,700 nonunion employees at Disney World will lose their jobs.