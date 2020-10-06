TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State officials are facing criticism Tuesday after issues with Florida's voter registration website.

Just hours before the midnight deadline, several users reported the website kept crashing.

What You Need To Know Users reported registertovoteflorida.org was issuing errors or not loading Monday night



Deadline to register to vote was midnight



State officials have not said if there will be an extension due to site crashing

A number of groups, including the League of Women Voters, which voiced frustration on Twitter, are calling for the state to extend the voter registration deadline — which was midnight Tuesday.

“The day was going well! until about 5 (o' clock)," said Eckerd College student Alex Gordon, who works with a student voter registration group. "From 5 to 7, we saw the big shutdown of the Florida state cover registration website.”

Users reported RegisterToVoteFlorida.org was issuing errors or not loading Monday night. Gordon said the site was problematic for several hours.

Users reported the state's voter registration site crashed and had other error messages Monday night just as the registration's midnight deadline approached.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee acknowledged the outage in a tweet but said the problems only lasted about 15 minutes. She attributed the issues to a high volume of users on the site.

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried also tweeted about the site crashing, calling it unacceptable.

In order to vote Nov. 3, you had to register before midnight last night.

It is not clear if any changes will be made to the state deadline.