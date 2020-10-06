WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump's return to the White House Monday evening was nothing short of dramatic pageantry. Trump ascended the stairs to the White House and promptly removed his protective face mask for photos before declaring that the nation has nothing to fear from COVID-19, despite the fact that it has killed over 210,000 Americans and infected nearly 7.5 million more.
His comments ignited new controversy over his attitude towards the deadly virus. On Sunday, he said in a video "I learned a lot about COVID" after having contracted the virus – and, true to form, Trump's advocates lambasted his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, for not having "those firsthand experiences" that Trump does after having contracted the coronavirus.
"He has experience now fighting the coronavirus as an individual," Erin Perrine, director of press communications for the Trump campaign, told Fox News. "Those firsthand experiences – Joe Biden, he doesn't have those."
Shortly after that video update, Trump ventured out of the hospital while contagious to salute cheering supporters by motorcade – an outing that disregarded precautions meant to contain the virus, drawing the ire of doctors, Secret Service agents, and others.
Trump’s experience with the disease has been dramatically different from most Americans, who do not have access to the same kind of monitoring and care. While most must cope with their symptoms – and fear of whether they’ll take a turn for the worse – at home and alone, Trump has been staying in the presidential suite of one of the nation’s best hospitals and has been given experimental drugs not readily available to the public. He returns to the White House, where there is a team of doctors on call with 24-hour monitoring.
Trump was leaving the hospital after receiving a fourth dose of the antiviral drug remdesivir Monday evening, Conley said. He will receive the fifth and final dose Tuesday at the White House.
Vice President Mike Pence returned to the campaign trail moments after Trump announced he would soon leave the hospital. The vice president boarded Air Force Two to fly to Salt Lake City, where he is to face off against Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday.
Trump, in his new video, defended his decision to repeatedly flout his own administration’s guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, including by holding rallies with thousands of mostly maskless supporters.
Apparently referring to any potential danger to himself rather than others, he said: “I stood out front. I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did.” He added: “And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger. But that’s OK. And now I’m better. And maybe I’m immune, I don’t know.”
And a month before the election and anxious to project strength, Trump tweeted before leaving the hospital, “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!”
“Don’t be afraid of it,” Trump said of the virus, in a video released late Monday after he returned to the White House. “You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines.” His remarks were strong, but he was taking deeper breaths than usual as he delivered them.
On Tuesday, Trump went a step further, repeating his previous comparisons between COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
“Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu,” he tweeted. “Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he’s not surprised President Donald Trump, who has long played down the coronavirus and been dismissive of face masks, contracted COVID-19.
Speaking during an NBC News town hall Monday night, the former vice president said, “Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them."
"There's a lot to be concerned about,” Biden said, noting the U.S. death toll of 210,000 people. “I hope no one walks away with the message thinking that it is not a problem. It’s a serious problem.”
It remains to be seen what Trump's first day back at the White House will bring.
This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.
- President Donald Trump
- First Lady Melania Trump
- White House aide Hope Hicks
- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
- Two deputies to McEnany: Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt
- White House aide Nick Luna
- Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien
- Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
- Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)
- Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)
- Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)
- University of Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins
- Pastor Greg Laurie, Harvest Christian Fellowship senior pastor
- Three White House reporters
- One White House staffer
The Associated Press contributed to this report.