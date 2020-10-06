President Trump posted to Twitter that he has rejected the stimulus proposal from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats and told his representatives to stop negotiating on a stimulus deal until after the election.

The news sent stocks into a sharp downturn on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon.

What You Need To Know President Trump directed aides to stop negotiating on COVID-19 stimulus aid until after Election Day





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the president for the decision, saying he "showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country"





The move comes the same day Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that a lack of stimulus could imperil the economy and lead to a weak recovery

The S&P index slid 1.3% after Trump tweeted his mandate. The benchmark index had been up 0.7% just prior to the president’s announcement with about an hour of trading left.

Claiming Pelosi is not acting in good faith, Trump went on to say, "I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."

He went on to say that he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett."

Trump claimed that the economy is doing very well, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned today warned that a lack of stimulus could imperil the economy and lead to a weak recovery.

“The expansion is still far from complete,” Powell said in a speech to the National Association for Business Economics, a group of corporate and academic economists. “Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses. Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy, and holding back wage growth.”

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that "Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country"

“Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act," Pelosi added. "He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets, unless his name is printed on the check."

Pelosi went on to say that "the President is abandoning meeting the needs of our children as they adjust to learning in-person, virtual or hybrid. Instead, Trump is wedded to his $150 billion tax cut for the wealthiest people in America from the CARES Act, while he refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed and America’s hard working families. "

Trump’s announcement dashes Wall Street’s hopes that another round of stimulus for the economy, which has been punched into a recession by shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic, could soon be on the way. Bitter partisanship on Capitol Hill has been preventing a compromise on more aid. Reports on the economy have been mixed recently, as some areas show a slowdown after extra unemployment benefits and other stimulus earlier approved by Congress expired.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 359 points, or 1.3%, to 27,785 as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was down 1.4%. Small stocks were holding up better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was up 0.2%.

The market’s slide comes a day after the S&P 500 posted its best day in more than three weeks. Other stock markets around the world made mostly modest gains. Longer-term Treasury yields veered lower after Trump’s remarks. They had earlier been hanging close to their highest levels in months.

The selling was widespread, led by technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Utilities were the only gainers among the 11 sectors in the S&P 500.

A report on Tuesday showed that U.S. employers advertised slightly fewer job openings in August than the prior month. But the number was nevertheless better than economists expected.

Trading on Wall Street has gotten even shakier recently as investors contend with a long list of uncertainties, from Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis to waxing and waning expectations about Congress’ ability to deliver another round of stimulus for the economy.

Several big challenges lie ahead of markets. Chief among them is the still-raging pandemic, as so clearly illustrated by Trump’s stay in the hospital. The worry is that a ramp-up in infections could cause governments to bring back some of the restrictions they put on businesses early this year, which sent the economy hurtling into a recession.

“We’re on the eve of earnings season and people are reasonably undecided as to whether the correction that started in September has further to run,” said Julian Emanuel, BTIG chief equity and derivatives strategist.

The upcoming election also still means a host of uncertainty about tax rates and regulations on businesses, while tensions between the United States and China continue to simmer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.