APPLETON, Wis.— Appleton’s Octoberfest, a social event for the community as well as an economic powerhouse for local non-profits, has changed things up this year due to the pandemic. The yearly gathering of beer, bands, food and fun has been replaced by Octoberfest Reimagined.

When the party on College Ave. was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, it left non-profits in the area without one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. Groups rely on the event to raise money from over 200,000 people in attendance.

Jenn Bronk is in her first year as development and marketing manager at Bubolz Nature Preserve. She’s well aware of the economic boost Octoberfest normally gives her group.

“We’ve definitely had to pivot for a lot. Bubolz, along with a lot of the other non-profits in the area have really struggled during this time. We’re not able to have our doors open, we weren’t having a lot of our events and our big fundraisers that really help bring funds in,” said Bronk.

Becky Bartoszek president and CEO of the Fox Cities chamber of commerce said the decision to cancel the event was difficult.

“For these non-profits, we know year after year, this is probably many of their largest fundraisers that helps support all the good work that they do for our community,” said Bartoszek.

With that in mind, organizers decided to pour their efforts into a virtual event to benefit local businesses and non-profits. The idea of Octoberfest Reimagined was born, pairing a non-profit group with a local business. The non-profit group drives customers to the business and they share in the money raised.

“Every single day we’re talking with businesses that are struggling to stay alive. Anything we can do where we can drive a few extra dollars in revenue as well as drive some dollars to these non-profits that are struggling, is in direct correlation with our mission,” said Bartoszek.

Bubolz Nature Preserve partnered up with Wisconsin Distributors, the long time beer supplier for Octoberfest. Tricia Schwartz of Wisconsin Distributors praised the efforts of Bubolz.

“Their program has taken off. They have done a fantastic job of marketing it through their digital media platforms,” said Schwartz.

Through their ‘Octoberfest Beers for Bubolz’ campaign, Bubolz sells select Wisconsin Distributors Beer and wine through social media.

“Octoberfest is an event where we would re-introduce our fall beer lineup. It’s a great opportunity to offer consumers who can’t attend the event, an opportunity to try the beers they’d normally try at the event."

So far, it’s been a hit.

“One beer has an owl on it because it reminds us of Bubolz Nature Preserve. One is a Fireside Flannel because we’ve got all of our bonfire pits and it just reminds us of nature. This year we’re missing out on a lot of our favorite fall events and so we wanted to be able to bring part of that event back,” said Bronk.

Sixteen partnerships were formed for the event. An idea that’s here to stay, and grow, even when the real party returns to downtown Appleton.

“We will have this version of Reimagined growing and increasing our impact in the community year after year,” said Bartoszek.