After Governor Ron DeSantis extended voter registration in Florida through Tuesday evening, the supervisor of elections offices in Orange, Osceola, Volusia, and Brevard counties announced on their websites that their offices will stay open until 7 p.m. ET.

Brevard County officials specified that their offices in Titusville, Viera, Melbourne, and Palm Bay would remain open to accept paper voter registration applications.

Supervisor of elections offices in Lake and Flagler counties said on Twitter that their offices can be utilized to register until 7 p.m.

Your local library, dmv, our office and the state’s online portal can be utilized to meet the extended voter registration deadline. The deadline is now 10/6/20 at 7pm. Visit: https://t.co/SUyFZWtDHW for all your registration options. pic.twitter.com/dHY1Glve9R — Lake Elections (@LakeElections) October 6, 2020

The voter registration deadline has been extended until 7:00 P.M. today for new registrations in the state of Florida. The Flagler County Elections Office will be open until 7:00 P.M. More information: https://t.co/5AAvQ9boed pic.twitter.com/3xa12c20wZ — Flagler Elections (@FlaglerSOE) October 6, 2020

Orange County put out word on Twitter, too.

🚨🚨 REGISTRATION DEADLINE EXTENDED 🚨🚨

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming General Election has been extended to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, October 6. Our office will be open until 7 p.m. to accommodate the new deadline. Find our more at https://t.co/o5bqsy0WGp pic.twitter.com/5bi3SDzsob — Orange County, FL SOE (@OCFElections) October 6, 2020

The extension was the result of Florida’s voter registration website crashing Monday night under the last-minute surge of prospective voters trying to get registered online.