After Governor Ron DeSantis extended voter registration in Florida through Tuesday evening, the supervisor of elections offices in Orange, Osceola, Volusia, and Brevard counties announced on their websites that their offices will stay open until 7 p.m. ET.

Brevard County officials specified that their offices in Titusville, Viera, Melbourne, and Palm Bay would remain open to accept paper voter registration applications.

Supervisor of elections offices in Lake and Flagler counties said on Twitter that their offices can be utilized to register until 7 p.m.

Orange County put out word on Twitter, too.

The extension was the result of Florida’s voter registration website crashing Monday night under the last-minute surge of prospective voters trying to get registered online.