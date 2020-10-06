TEXAS — If Texas’ COVID-19 numbers haven’t improved dramatically, they haven’t gotten markedly worse either.

It was reported this past weekend that Texas is among just three states not currently reporting an uptick in new cases of the virus. Most businesses in the Lone Star State are now permitted to operate at 75 percent capacity. The standout exception has been bars. That may be changing.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter Monday, hinting about a possible reopening. The tweet, which was accompanied by a “Cheers!!!” beer GIF, wasn't terribly subtle.

“Texans have continued to keep COVID under control. The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained,” Abbott wrote. “Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon. Cheers!”

Health officials have long warned that bars are among the most dangerous businesses to visit during the pandemic. Social distancing is difficult to maintain, and alcohol lowers inhibitions, which could lead some people to engage in riskier behavior. During the period earlier in 2020 when Texas bars were permitted to operate at reduced capacity, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued numerous fines for social distancing violations.

Hundreds of Texas bars, struggling with the financial strains of ordered closures, rebranded are restaurants. In order to do so, their food sales revenue had to exceed 51 percent. That could include prepackaged food as well as chips and salsa, eliminating the need for an in-bar kitchen.

As of Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 16,033 deaths attributed to the virus in the state, eight newly reported fatalities, and 769,303 total confirmed cases. There were an estimated 71,074 active cases, of which 2,192 were newly reported. It’s estimated 683,700 people have recovered from the virus in Texas.