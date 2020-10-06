RALEIGH, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week kicked off on October 2.

There are 45 restaurants participating, and many are offering prix fixe specials so diners can eat a three course meal without paying the hefty price tag.



“We want to remind people that we do have a lot of restaurants open downtown. It's just a way to sort of generate some attention. There are a lot of specials this week, so it's a fun week to come eat downtown and there's a lot of safe ways to do it, “ says Bill King, President & CEO of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.



Many restaurants have expanded their outdoor dining options for those who aren’t comfortable eating inside amid the pandemic.



“We even have tape down for our servers, just as a marker of where to stand, six feet away from our guests, just so they can come in, hand the plates off, and step back,” says Tracy Wildrick, the executive chef of Gravy.



In-person dining at Gravy, an Italian restaurant downtown, has increased in recent weeks. To-go however, is still making up 35 percent of orders.



For those still wanting to take advantage of Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week, but prefer to eat in the comfort of their own home, ordering to-go is always an option.



To see a list of all the restaurants participating visit DowntownRaleigh.org.