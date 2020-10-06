OLDSMAR, Fla. — A Little Hocus Pocus in the latest Chef's Kitchen.

Pastry Chef Monika Rodriguez and Sous Pastry Cook Josh Bradley make desserts for: Shaker & Peel and Craft Street Kitchen, both located in Oldsmar and ZimZari, in the Trinity area.

The fall recipe they prepare in the Chef's Kitchen is full of pumpkin spice and tastes of the season.

RECIPE

Maple Bourbon Cheesecake with a whole Pumpkin Pie baked inside! White Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Spiced Blondie Crust, And Cream Cheese Whipped Cream

Pumpkin Spice

Cinnamon 1/8 C

Nutmeg 2t

Ginger 2t

Allspice 1 ½ t

Instructions:

· Blend All Evenly and Use Accordingly

Maple Bourbon Cheesecake 10’ 325 Degrees w/ H2O bath 1 Hour (rotate) 1 Hour

Cream Cheese 1# 8oz

Bourbon 4oz

Pumpkin Spice 2 ½ tsp

Sweetened Condensed Milk (Split) 14oz + 14oz

White Chocolate Chips 5.5oz

Maple Syrup 4oz

Pumpkin 8oz

Eggs 6oz

Instructions:

· Cream and Scrape

· Heat ½ SCM in Microwave (Melt Chocolate) Stir until Completely Melted.

· Add SCM (Separately) into Cream Cheese Mixture and Scrape

· Add Maple and Pumpkin, Mix Until Combined and Scrape

· Mix in Eggs

· Pour ½ Batter (2lbs 8 oz) into prepared Pan, Place Pie and Cover with remaining Batter

· Wrap Spring Form Pan in Foil and Bake in a Water Bath. (1/2 way up pan)

· Bake for AT LEAST 2 Full hours or until filling in the middle is set. *Ovens Vary*

· ***For best results, remove from pan and freeze before assembly***

Pumpkin Pie 9’ 350 Degrees 30 min (rotate) 30 min

Sugar 5.3oz

Molasses .875oz

Pumpkin Spice 1/2t

Salt 1/2t

Eggs 4oz

Yolks 1oz

Half and Half 8oz

Pumpkin Puree 1#

Pie Shell (9inch) 1

Instructions:

· Mix Dry Sugar, Spice, Salt, with Molasses until uniform in color

· Whisk in Eggs (and Yolk)

· Whisk in ½ and ½

· Whisk in Pumpkin Puree

· Pour in Pie Shell and Bake

· Cool Overnight (before baking inside cheesecake)

Pumpkin Spiced White Chocolate Chip Blondie 350 Degrees 20 min (rotate) 20 min

Melted Butter 4oz

Brown Sugar 4.4oz

Sugar 1.8oz

Vanilla .2oz

Eggs 2oz

Yolks .5oz

AP Flour 5oz

Cornstarch .1oz

Pumpkin Spice .1oz

Baking Powder .04oz

Salt .1oz

White Chocolate Chips 2oz

Instructions:

· Combine Melted Butter, Sugars, and Vanilla to a paste in Mixing Bowl

· Add in Eggs (And yolk) and Scrape

· Add in Dry Ingredients and blend (Do Not Over-Mix)

· Finish with White Chocolate Chips

· Spread out evenly in a prepped Pan (Same One Cheesecake was baked in) and bake

White Chocolate Autumn Spiced Ganache

Cream 2.5oz

Maple Extract .075oz

Pumpkin Spice ¼ t

White Chocolate Chips (Not Hershey’s) 6oz

Instructions:

· Heat Cream, extract, and Spiced in a small pot (bring to simmer)

· Turn off Heat and add Chocolate Chips

· Stir until completely melted

· Use While Still warm for Cheesecake assembly

Cream Cheese Whipped Cream

Cream Cheese 6oz

Powdered Sugar 6oz

Heavy Cream 8oz

Instructions:

· Cream (Cream Cheese) In a Mixer Bowl until completely softened and scrape

· Add Powdered Sugar and scrape. Cream until VERY SOFT (see example)

· Transfer Sweet Cream into a large bowl and spread out

· Whip Cream to stiff Peak (yellow color/just before butter)

· Fold in half the whipped cream until streaks are approx. 80% gone

· Fold in remaining Whipped Cream

Garnish:

· Pumpkin Spiced Candied Pepitas

· Bailey’s Irish Cream Caramel Sauce

Build: (Bottom up)

· Blondie Base

· 4oz Spiced White Chocolate Ganache

· Cheesecake

· CC Whip

· Garnish(s)

Assembly Instructions:

· Place Blondie Base on Cake Board (remove parchment)

· Place four oz of White Chocolate Ganache in center of blondie and spread evenly leaving about an inch of space from the side uncovered.

· Remove Cheesecake from The Spring-form pan and flip upside-down on a cake board. (remove parchment)

