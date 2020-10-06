GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden made a call to unite a deeply divided nation from the historic Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg on Tuesday.

During his campaign stop, the former vice president promised to bridge partisan divides should he be elected president.

"I'm running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I'll work with Democrats and Republicans,” Biden told supporters. “I'll work as hard for those who don't support me as those who do. That's the job of a president: The duty to care. For everyone."

“I give you my word: If I am elected president, I will marshal the ingenuity and goodwill of this nation to turn division into unity and bring us together,” Biden later added.

Biden told attendees he decided to run for president after watching neo-Nazi protesters flock to Charlottesville in 2017 to attend the alt-right “Unite the Right” rally, before going on to fervently condemn white supremacy.

"We cannot, and will not, allow extremists and white supremacists to overturn the America of Lincoln and Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass,” Biden said.

Racial injustice was a major talking point during Biden’s address, and the former vice president was widely praised on social media for addressing systemic racism head-on.

“If you say we have no need to face racial injustice in this country, you haven't opened your eyes to the truth in America,” Biden said. He later continued, “I think about what it takes for a Black person to love America. That is a deep love for this country that has for far too long never been recognized.”

“I believe in law and order. I’ve never supported defunding the police, but I also believe injustice is real,” Biden later said, adding, “I do not believe we have to choose between law and order and racial justice in America. We can have both.”

It was a similar talking point to one Biden made during his Aug. 31 campaign stop in Pittsburgh, when he attempted to turn President Trump’s law-and-order presidency pitch on its head.

“Fires are burning and we have a president who fans the flames rather than fighting the flames,” Biden said at the time. “But we must not burn, we have to build. This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can't stop the violence because for years he's fomented it.

“He may believe mouthing the words ‘law and order’ makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows how weak he is,” Biden continued. “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”

President Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in the 2016 presidential elections, but numerous polls show Biden has a widening lead over his opponent with voters across the state.