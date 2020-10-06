ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney Aramis Ayala has announced a new policy directing assistant state attorneys in the Ninth Judicial Circuit not to prosecute cases involving resisting an officer without violence, except under aggravating circumstances.

In her announcement, Ayala said this policy is a direct response to people demanding change when it comes to police targeting communities of color, arresting peaceful protesters and, in her words, “crushing people’s First Amendment Rights”.

Ayala made the announcement by Zoom, saying her office will put this policy into practice immediately. Ayala is directing assistant state attorneys to put people into a diversion program, which includes a video to educate them on the legal system.

The policy does not change Florida law, and it also doesn’t change whether an officer can arrest someone. It does change how assistant state attorneys handle these cases in Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit.

“Have law enforcement agencies — have they also been on board with this? I haven’t spoken directly with them following this, but I can imagine they would because the video discusses compliance and understanding if you have a complaint, the complaint should follow the compliance,” Ayala said.

Ayala is not seeking re-election in November, but she said she hopes her successor as state attorney keeps this policy in place.