AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., said Tuesday that it plans to keep its theaters open.

The company said that 80 percent of its U.S. locations are open and will “remain open for moviegoers.”

The announcement comes just a day after rival Cineworld said it would temporarily close all of its Regal locations in the U.S. amid “an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape” caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Several big-budget films, most recently the James Bond film No Time to Die and the sci-fi epic Dune, have been moved to 2021, leaving very few films on tap for 2020. But AMC is looking forward to several new films it will be playing in its theaters in the coming weeks, including the Robert De Niro coming The War with Grandpa, which opens this weekend.

“Some of our best partners like Disney, with its much anticipated Soul, and Universal with The Croods: A New Age, have new movies scheduled for theatrical release over the next month and a half,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

AMC also said it’s actively planning to reopen additional theaters in large markets like New York and California when given the go-ahead by state and county officials.