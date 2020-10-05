BETHESDA, Md. — Trump is hoping to be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday after spending the weekend in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Sunday evening, Trump ventured outside of the hospital to greet his supporters, in a move that drew ire at his percieved lack of regard for the precautions to help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed over 209,000 Americans and infected over 7 million more.

Trump, hoping to project an air of strength and health, drove by in a black SUV to greet supporters with Secret Service agents inside the vehicle. Trump wore a mask, as did the agents.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump’s trip outside the hospital “was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.” He added that precautions were taken, including using personal protective equipment, to protect Trump as well as White House officials and Secret Service agents.

Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, called the move "insanity" in a Twitter post that was shared over 100,000 times.

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

In a subsequent post, Dr. Phillips said that the risk of COVID-19 transmission inside the presidential SUV, which is "not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack," is "as high as it gets outside of medical procedures."

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Fox News Monday morning that the "determination has not been made yet" whether or not the president can be discharged from the hospital, but that they "are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today."

Meadows added that the president is "ready to get back to a normal work schedule."

Meanwhile, Trump posted to Twitter Monday morning at least 15 "get out the vote" messages in a row, written in capital letters, urging people to vote based on issues such as "STOCK MARKET HIGHS," "RELIGOUS LIBERTY," "PRO LIFE," "BETTER & CHEAPER HEALTHCARE," and "FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA."

Trump also appears to have teased a future tax cut, claimed that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to "obliterate your Second Amendment," and slammed Democrats.

This is a developing story. Check back for live updates throughout the day.

