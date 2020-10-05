BETHESDA, Md. — A masked President Donald Trump waved and gave a thumbs-up as he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, en route to Marine One on Monday evening, just three days after he checked into the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The president did not stop to take questions from reporters, but tweeted that he would be “back on the Campaign Trail soon” just minutes before he exited the hospital.

The president himself announced that he would be returning to the White House on Monday in a tweet earlier the same day, where he told readers: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The message was widely panned as tone-deaf, as the president received expensive treatments not readily available to most Americans for a disease that has killed over 207,000 people in the United States alone.

Trump’s departure came hours after Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, told reporters that Trump had, “probably met most of his discharge requirements” as of Sunday, though he “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”

Despite this uncertainty, Conley said he is not concerned about the president going back to the White House on Monday. He says the first five days of illness is when people are most likely to shed the virus. Trump announced his coronavirus diagnosis early Friday.

Conley says, “We’re going to do whatever it takes for the president to safely conduct business” within the White House.

But Conley would not answer questions about what specific precautions the president’s team will take in order to prevent the transmission of the virus to other staffers, saying only that Trump will “be surrounded by world class medical care.”

Dr. Jason Blaylock, an infectious disease specialist at Walter Reed, said that he’s working closely with local laboratories to obtain advanced diagnostic testing that would inform the White House medical team about Trump’s ability to transmit the virus to others.

But according to a report from the New York Times released Monday evening, the White House has in fact opted not to perform contact tracing of guests and staff members who attended a Sept. 26 ceremony at the Rose Garden – where eight people, including the president, were seemingly infected with coronavirus. Instead, Trump’s administration is reportedly notifying people who came in close contact with the president in the two days leading up to his diagnosis of a possible COVID exposure.

The Sept. 26 ceremony announcing Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is now regarded as a potential infection nexus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.