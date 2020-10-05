GREENSBORO, N.C. — Last week, Triad Local First and Small Business for America's Future held a press conference in Greensboro. The goal was to get the attention of members of Congress, who are still working out a follow up relief bill.



Tracy Furman, the executive director of Triad Local First, says the first CARES Act helped through the beginning of June, but small businesses are struggling.



One of the business owners who was a part of the call is Alex Amoroso, who owns Cheesecakes By Alex.



“We need to make sure that people are paying attention to the small businesses during that time, and that includes all our senators and government, because if you don’t, you’re going to lose a lot of them," Amoroso said.



From the outside, it might look like his businesses is doing well, without any problems. They even recently opened a location in Winston-Salem.



But, Amoroso says that was a gamble, hoping business picks up by the time they run out of the money they'd set aside.



Retail is also down between 35 to 40 percent for them.



“That margin, that percentage at the top, that’s typically the money you’re making, and right now you’re not really making the money, you’re surviving. You’re paying the bills, making sure your payroll’s done, paying your utilities, paying your suppliers,” Amoroso explains.



Amoroso hopes his elected officials hear their cry because every decision he's making in terms of business impacts dozens of people.



“The health insurance, making sure that’s taken care of. The protection that they wear or the customers wear, or the decisions I make about what the customers are allowed to do inside the building. All those things have a large impact on day to day operations. So, it’s always in your thought,” he adds.