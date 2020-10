ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Downtown Rochester's Hyatt Regency is temporarily closed until early next year.

The hotel says the closure started Monday.

Restrictions prohibiting large gatherings due to COVID-19 are partly to blame. The hotel also says most of the events for the rest of the year have already been rescheduled to 2021.

With the winter months being less active, it says the impact is being felt even more.